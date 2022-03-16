Hi-Wire Brewing Announces Spring Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – That happy warmth brought on by sunny springtime days draws near, and with it comes two new Hi-Wire Brewing beers made for sipping in the sun alongside a dark and decadent dessert brew for those days when the winter chill creeps back in.

Kick back in the hammock with Hi-Wire’s brand-new spring seasonal release in Easy Pitch IPA. Coming in at a crushable 5% ABV and 55 IBUs, this easy-going addition to the brewery’s ‘Pitch Family’ of IPAs is full of tropical and lemon-lime notes from Citra and Cashmere hops. It’s bright, hoppy, and balanced with a modest hop bite and light malt bill. Easy Pitch IPA hits shelves starting at the end of March and will stick around through July 2022. Find this spring seasonal in 6-packs of tall 16-ounce cans across Hi-Wire’s full distribution footprint, in all seven Hi-Wire taprooms, as well as in the brewery’s online beer shop.

Brewed with luxurious additions of caramel, vanilla, cacao, and lactose, Chocolate Creme Brulee 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV) marks the latest version in Hi-Wire Brewing’s illustrious and ultra-indulgent 10W-40 line-up. This very shareable, dessert-inspired imperial stout embodies the rich, velvety chocolate pudding and crisp, caramelized sugar shell of a chocolate crème brûlée, and the resulting brew that pours like motor oil is overflowing with notes of sweet cream, dark chocolate syrup, and brûléed sugar. Landing on shelves beginning March 18, get Chocolate Creme Brulee 10W-40 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans while it lasts across Hi-Wire’s nine-state distribution footprint including Hi-Wire taprooms, or get it shipped to 34 states.

Fuzzy spring break memories rush back with each sip of Hugs on the Beach Fruit Tart Ale (5.5% ABV), inspired by the infamous cocktail of a very similar name. This is the second edition in Hi-Wire’s new Fruit Tart Series that embraces larger than life fruited sour ales brewed for sun-soaked days spent imbibing poolside. In crafting this exhilarating blend of big and bright flavors, 100 pounds of peach, cranberry, and tangerine along with optimal additions of vanilla and lactose go into every barrel. Starting on April 1, you can have Hugs on the Beach throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s distribution area, and get some at the same time in Hi-Wire taprooms and online.

