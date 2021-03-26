Hi-Wire Brewing Announces March Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — As everyone emerges from their winter dens, Hi-Wire Brewing springs into sunny sippers and bold brews that will be hitting shelves very soon. These new releases toe the line between cold weather’s end and bright, fresh spring feelings as they combine ultra-refreshing ales with brazen, spicy stouts.

Back again in Hi-Wire’s year-round Session Sour series, Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale has returned just in time for sunny days spent outdoors. This tart session sour brewed with raspberries, lemon peel, and lemongrass combines a nostalgic candied-lemon aroma with a raspberry sweetness, and clocking in at an easy-drinking 4.2% ABV, it remains crushable for those warm porch hangouts. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans will start hitting shelves this week throughout Hi-Wire’s nine state distribution area and will be available through the end of September. Find this crisp session sour ale in all of Hi-Wire’s taprooms as well at shop.hiwirebrewing.com for shipment to 36 states.

Mexican Hot Chocolate 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV), another much-anticipated return, is available now across Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint. Brewed with chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, lactose, plus Pasilla and Carolina Reaper peppers, this decadent stout fulfills all your spicy, rich, and chocolate-filled dreams. Pick up Mexican Hot Chocolate 10W-40 for those cool spring evenings in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans in Hi-Wire’s taprooms, throughout the market, and in the brewery’s online beer shop.

The eighth installment of Hi-Wire’s Sour Smoothie Series doubles up on the sweet and tart flavors of fresh cherries. With 100 pounds per barrel of the stone fruit combined with a touch of vanilla and lactose, the resulting sour wheat beer boasts extreme fruited flavors and a balanced sourness with a smooth and refreshing finish. Double Cherry Sour Smoothie (5.5% ABV) hits Hi-Wire’s market area starting March 26 in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and will also be available across all of the brewery’s taprooms and at shop.hiwirebrewing.com.

New this year in Hi-Wire’s summer seasonal release slot is Hi-Wire Gose. Brewed with coriander and pink Himalayan salt, Hi-Wire Gose (4.2% ABV) is tart, supremely drinkable, and incredibly balanced with a complex fruit character. Crisp citrus and lemon-lime from coriander marries with Hi-Wire Brewing’s house lactobacillus strain to create subtle notes of stone fruit and apricot in this sessionable sour wheat beer. Hi-Wire Gose will be on shelves later this month, or have Hi-Wire ship it to your doorstep via the brewery’s online beer shop starting March 19.

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, Double Hi-Pitch IPA, and Session Sour Ale Series, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom are open now and the third is set to open in summer 2021 in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., and Wilmington, N.C., as well as a taproom currently under construction in Louisville, Ky. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.