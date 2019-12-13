Hi-Wire Brewing Announces December Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing has created a new year-round Flagship beer that is low in calories but certainly does not lack in flavor. At just 100 calories per 12-ounce can, this crisp and refreshing IPA boasts notes of tropical fruit, melon, and citrus from juicy American hops along with low bitterness at an easy-drinking 4% ABV. Out on Jan. 1, 2020, Go Getter Low Calorie IPA will be available in 6-packs throughout Hi-Wire Brewing’s entire distribution footprint.

The experimental year-round IPA series dubbed Hop Circus is all about exploring the endless spectrum of hop flavors and aromas. Its latest iteration showcases the versatility of El Dorado and Mosaic hops and possesses a tropical fruit and citrus hop character that accentuates the subtly sweet stone fruit notes of peaches and apricot. Released on Dec. 6, this 6% ABV IPA is available in 6-packs and on draft across Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint.

Just in time for peak winter weather, the new S’mores Porter (6% ABV) will be out across the entire distribution footprint on Jan. 1, 2020 in 6-packs and on draft. Brewed with chocolate, fresh vanilla, and cinnamon, this sweet and creamy dark beer inspired by the campfire treat you know and love is the perfect cozy weather companion with its notes of graham cracker from Golden Naked Oats and Chocolate Malts.

A new version of the popular hazy IPA series aptly named Hazy Juicy Hoppy Fresh IPA with Simcoe and Sabro (7.5% ABV) is out now in 4-packs and on draft with full distribution throughout Hi-Wire’s footprint. This New England-style India Pale Ale has been double dry-hopped with Sabro and Simcoe hops to create a hazy and juicy beer chock full of bright hop aroma with a grip of oats and a touch of lactose. Perfectly silky and deliciously smooth, this tropical IPA bursting with flavors of peach ring, pineapple, coconut, papaya, and lime zest just might be the best version yet.

Hi-Wire worked with Crafty Bastard Brewery out of Knoxville, Tennessee, to concoct Tropical Smoothie IPA (7% ABV), a very tropical, very smooth, and very hoppy brew exploding with flavors of pineapple, pink guava, and vanilla melded with orange, candied grape, and stone fruit hop character from Lotus and Sabro hops. Tropical Smoothie will be out on Dec. 18 in 4-packs and on draft, and it will be available across the state of Tennessee, in all Hi-Wire taprooms, and at Crafty Bastard Brewery.

Located in Asheville, North Carolina, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. It has two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened its third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, North Carolina, and its first out of state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee, in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for its Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager, Bronze in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for its Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale, and most recently a Gold Medal for the Sour Brown aged on Palo Santo at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival®. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Alabama. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.