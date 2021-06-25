Hi Sign Brewing Relocating to East Side of Austin, Expanding and Enhancing Taproom Experience

AUSTIN, Texas — Hi Sign Brewing, an Austin-based independent craft brewery established in 2017, has announced it will be relocating to Austin’s east side from its flagship location on Old Bastrop Highway and has purchased an existing warehouse space at 730 Shady Lane, one block off of E. 7th Street.

With a planned opening in March 2022, the elevated taproom experience will include a covered outdoor patio area, the addition of live music, outdoor games, food trucks, as well as a private events space. The move increases the total Hi Sign building square footage from 6,600 to more than 12,500 square feet, allowing for an increased production capacity of up to 10,000 beer barrels (BBLs).

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our fans and new craft consumers to a whole new taproom and brewery experience, in a building with such an incredible storied history of Texas craft beverages,” said Mark Phillippe, founder and CEO, Hi Sign Brewing. “Our original location allowed us to establish our brand and reputation for producing high-quality beers, but it’ll be awesome to join the busy East Austin community, an area our fans love where our taproom can thrive daily.”

The expanded taproom will allow guests to enjoy their favorite core beers, such as Austin’s favorite Violet the Blueberry Blonde, with a renewed focus on innovation and a steady lineup of limited releases.

The Shady Lane property has a long historical beverage lineage as it was built by RC Cola in the 1950s before becoming the first Shiner of Austin distribution center, followed by Hill Country Brewing & Bottling.

For more information and updates on the new space, follow Hi Sign Brewing on social: @hisignbrewing.

About Hi Sign Brewing

Founded in Austin, Texas, Hi Sign Brewing was established to reward the beer enthusiast with fresh, high-quality, world-class beer. Named after the founder’s family-owned property on Hi Sign Road in the mountains of Montana, Hi Sign has been brewing its core beers since October 2017.  For more information, visit www.hisignbrewing.com and follow on social @hisignbrewing. 

For More Information:
http://www.hisignbrewing.com/

