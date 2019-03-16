Hi Sign Brewing Releases No Scooters Double IPA

AUSTIN, Texas — Hi Sign Brewing is excited to announce the second can release of No Scooters Double IPA, a 7.9 percent ABV juicy/hazy double IPA. No Scooters is brewed with copious amounts of flaked oats, possessing a softened mouthfeel from lactose additions, and heavily hopped with Amarillo, Idaho 7 and dry hopped with Motueka. No Scooters gained national attention for its creative label poking fun at the crazy amounts of scooters showing up in and around Austin, Texas.

No Scooters struck a cord with all those lovers and/or haters of scootering. Whether you love them or hate them, Hi Sign just asks you don’t drink and scooter. “We couldn’t be more excited to can this beer. We’ve had an overwhelming response and sold out of the first batch in days. We’re looking forward to another successful release this weekend,” said Hi Sign.

Cans will be available in limited quantities beginning this weekend, Saturday, March 16 in the Hi Sign Brewing taproom at 1201 Bastrop Hwy, Bldg A, Austin, TX 78742, and available in limited quantities on draft through Brown Distributing Company.

About Hi Sign Brewing

Hi Sign Brewing opened in February of 2017, in Austin, Texas. Founded by Marine Corps Veteran Mark Phillippe, joined by Head Brewer Andrew Shelton (Revolver Brewing, Brewhub). Hi Sign Brewing is focused on producing the highest quality American ales with attention to detail from grain to glass.