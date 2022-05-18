Heineken’s Desperados Launches New Hard Seltzer

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – Desperados steps into the hard seltzer market with the launch of new Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water in the Netherlands. With beer at the brand’s core, Desperados is pouring some unusual on its portfolio with a hard seltzer crafted to ignite the tastebuds of those who crave new and unexpected experiences.

Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water offers a new taste experience, crafted with carbonated purified alcoholic water, a natural lime twist and an edge of tequila for a fiery yet fruity flavour at 99 calories*. Just like the flavours inside, Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water is created for those with a zest for life, making it an ideal drink for a generation of consumers chasing excitement around every corner.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Marketing Manager for Desperados, said: “With playful experimentation at Desperados’ heart, we are excited to introduce a new innovation to ignite the tastebuds of those who crave the extraordinary in life. We created Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water in response to the evolving drinking habits of consumers who are looking for a fruity-yet-fresh beer alternative for any occasion. It is designed to sit alongside our wider product line, giving consumers the choice whether to enjoy an alcohol-free Desperados Virgin 0.0, Desperados Original or Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water.”

Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water is aimed at the modern generation of consumers who are increasingly conscious of their consumption habits and lifestyle choices, whilst also wanting to go for it in life.

The zesty alcoholic alternative will initially be available in the Netherlands in one flavour, Lime Twist, with more exciting flavours joining the party in the future.

* Contains 4.5% alcohol; calories based on Desperados Alcoholic Sparkling Water 33cl can, please see can for full details.

