Heineken’s Desperados Launches First Alcohol-Free Innovation, Desperados Virgin 0.0%

Amsterdam – Born from a wild experiment, Desperados Virgin 0.0% pushes the boundaries of non-alcoholic alternatives and unleashes the adventurous side of beer drinkers. The brand’s first alcohol-free innovation delivers the ultimate refreshment, bringing the Desperados vibe to any occasion – all without the alcohol.

Offering 100% taste with 0% alcohol, Desperados Virgin 0.0% unlocks a new experience for the growing number of drinkers who want more choice when it comes to alcohol-free alternatives while still looking for excitement and adventure. Perfect for all occasions, Desperados Virgin 0.0% is the ideal drink for those who want to Live Today, Love Tomorrow, inviting people to step beyond the obvious and celebrate the unexpected with great tasting, alcohol-free beer.

Following the successful launch of Desperados Virgin 0.0% in France last year, Desperados is further embracing the growing consumer demand for non-alcoholic alternatives by rolling out the new product globally. It will initially be available in the Netherlands and Poland this month, followed by Belgium in February, before launching in additional markets throughout 2021.

Diederik Vos, Desperados Brand Director, said: “Desperados is a brand defined by its boundary-pushing spirit and the launch of Desperados Virgin 0.0% is a major strategic next step on this exciting journey. With a growing number of drinkers seeking alcohol-free alternatives, we are delighted to expand Desperados into the low and no-alcohol drinks category to deliver a refreshing, new taste experience.”

Desperados Virgin 0.0% will complement the brand’s wider portfolio, including the original beer, Mojito, Lime and Ginger, all combining the beer’s party spirit and creativity.

About Desperados

Born 20 years ago, Desperados is a distinctive combination of full-bodied lager with a boost of Tequila flavor, targeted to young adults. Desperados has become an international success, now sold in 84 countries across the world.www.desperados.com

About Desperados Virgin 0.0%

Created from a unique recipe of citrus and zest of lemon, Desperados Virgin 0.0% is an alcohol-free innovation that delivers ultimate refreshment and brings the Desperados vibe to any occasion – without the alcohol.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp. N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN’s website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.