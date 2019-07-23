Heineken Named Official Partner of ABBFIA Formula E Championship

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Heineken and Formula E have teamed up for Heineken to be an official partner of the ABBFIA Formula E Championship. The five-year partnership kicked off in November 2018 with Heineken joining the electric street racing series as Official Beer and Cider Partner. The two final rounds of the championship brought action to the streets of Red Hook, Brooklyn in New York City on July 13-14, with circuit branding, widespread media outreach, PR activation, digital initiatives and live fan experiences.

Gianluca Di Tondo, Senior Director Global Heineken brand at Heineken, said: “Formula E gives Heineken an excellent opportunity to engage with current and potential millennial and GenZ (LDA+) consumers in key cities around the world, including Santiago de Chile, Mexico City and Rome, with the two final rounds in New York City. We are doing this by showing fans unexpected and interesting facets of the sport, activating strongly around a number of select E-Prix in urban settings throughout the season.”

He continued; “The partnership complements our association with FormulaOne, and other sponsorship platforms such as UEFA Champions League and the RugbyWorld Cup, which have proven highly successful in expanding our global footprint as well as drinking occasions in targeted geographies.”

Founder and CEO of Formula E, Alejandro Agag, commented: “Heineken has forged a reputation for first-class fan engagement across various high-profile sponsorship properties around the world. We are very much looking forward to bringing their experience to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Itis an exciting time for the series and the involvement of a global premium brand such as Heineken confirms that this is a property continuing on its way up.”

An important aspect to the Formula E partnership will be to further embed Heineken’s enjoy responsibly message, which is a key part of the company’s Brewing a Better World sustainability strategy. The award-winning campaign, “When You Drive, Never Drink,” communicates a powerful anti-drinking and driving message where consumers are left in no doubt – when you drive, you never drink. Heineken 0.0 launched in January 2019 and provides a solution for those occasions when consumers want a tasty beer without the alcohol; it’s a perfect fit with the Formula E partnership.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken, the world’s most international beer brand, the DosEquis Franchise, the Tecate Franchise and Strongbow Hard Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Amstel Xlight, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.