Heavy Seas to Release Smooth Sail Wheat Ale and Kiwi Strawberry Variant

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2020 edition of Smooth Sail, an American wheat ale with citrus, available in both six packs of 12oz cans and on draft. The brewery will also introduce an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer, Kiwi Strawberry Smooth Sail, brewed with kiwi and strawberries.

Both versions of Smooth Sail will be available starting in April. The Kiwi Strawberry Smooth Sail will only be available in select markets within Heavy Seas’ distribution footprint. Smooth Sail gets its name from its deliciously drinkable taste. We use lemon and orange peel to give it a pleasantly, citrusy finish and wheat malt for its round mouthfeel.

“With more than 20% malted wheat, Smooth Sail has an airy mouthfeel,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “We’ve employed a neutral strain of ‘wheat’ yeast to produce a clean tasting beer that is delicate on the palate. American hops are introduced late in the boil to impart a crisp flavor dimension. Finally, dried orange and lemon peel went into our hopback to provide a fruity, citrus aroma – without adding sweetness.”

For the very special, draft only variation on Smooth Sail wheat ale, it was brewed with kiwi and strawberries for a bright and fruity twist.

Style: American Wheat Ale with Citrus

ABV: 4.5%

IBU: 18

Malts: 2-Row, Wheat Malt, Carapils

Hops: Warrior, Hallertau, Cascade

