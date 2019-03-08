Heavy Seas to Release Smooth Sail Wheat Ale

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2019 edition of Smooth Sail, an American wheat ale with citrus, available in both 6 packs of 12oz cans and on draft. The brewery will also introduce an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer, Mixed Berry Smooth Sail, brewed with raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries.Both versions of Smooth Sail will be available starting in April. The Mixed Berry Smooth Sail will only be available in select markets within Heavy Seas’ distribution footprint.

This is not your average summer ale. We’ve created the most refreshingly delicious American wheat ale. Brewed with lemon and orange peel, Smooth Sail finishes with a citrus kick. At 4.5% ABV you’ll have your new pool beer.

Available on draft and cans only, it’s the perfect beer for trips to the park, hiking, or just sitting on the beach with your friends. A summer day. Kick back, relax, enjoy – a light breeze will take you to your happy place.

“With more than 20% malted wheat, Smooth Sail has an airy mouthfeel and a frothy head,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “We’ve employed a neutral strain of ‘wheat’ yeast to produce a clean tasting beer that is delicate on the palate. American hops are introduced late in the boil to impart a crisp flavor dimension. Finally, dried orange and lemon peel went into our hopback to provide a fruity, citrus aroma – without adding sweetness.

“Smooth Sail is actually one of my favorite Heavy Seas beers. It’s so easy to drink, flavorful, and refreshing when the sun comes out. I’m a huge berry fan – Blackberries, Strawberries, and Raspberries in particular. So, what better way to create a twist on a great beer than with fruits that make me happy? Hopefully, the folks lucky enough to find this on tap will be happy too!”

Style: American Wheat Ale with Citrus

ABV: 4.5%

IBU: 18

Malts: 2-Row, Wheat Malt, Carapils

Hops: Warrior, Hallertau, Cascade