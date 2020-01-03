Heavy Seas to Release ‘Dry January’ 10% ABV Hazy IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the first release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2020, Dry January, a Hazy IPA. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on January 17, 2020 in 4packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

It’s time to start the new year off on the right foot. Brewed with acai and pomegranate, Dry January has all the fruity juiciness you desire, without the smoothie bowl. Oh yeah and there’s booze. A lot of it. On “Ditch Your New Year’s Resolution Day,” celebrate the Heavy Seas way. Don’t worry, we won’t tell your gym buddies.

The Dry January label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

Style: Hazy IPA

Hops: Amarillo, Idaho 7, Mosaic, El Dorado, Citra

Additions: Acai, Pomegranate

ABV: 10%

