Heavy Seas to Release City Sipper Low Cal IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, City Sipper Low Cal IPA. City Sipper is the perfect IPA for strolling in the sun. It has all the flavor of your favorite IPA, without the high calorie count—so you can keep sipping all day! This hazy IPA will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans during a curbside can release from September 25th-27th.

“Sometimes you want all of the flavor of an IPA, without the hefty calories,” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager, Amanda Zivkovic. “City Sipper is for the person that wants a lighter option but doesn’t want to compromise the flavor of their beer in the process. It’s juicy, sessionable, and at 4.0% ABV and 95 calories, you can’t beat it!”

Heavy Seas Brewmaster Christopher Leonard comments, “We’re really fortunate to have so many opportunities to develop new, interesting, unique beers in our[1][s2][3] 15 Barrel Brewhouse. City Sipper Low Cal IPA was a true test of our ability to employ non-traditional brewing techniques and ingredients to create a truly enjoyable, flavorful experience. We used malted and flaked oats, torrified and malted wheat, Sabro, Citra, and Simco Cryo Lupulin Powder hops, along with just the right amount of fresh Key Lime Juice to create this hazy, aromatic crusher. It really is a fantastic beer and I hope anyone looking for a low alcohol, low cal/carb experience will find it as satisfying as we do.”

The City Sipper label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.