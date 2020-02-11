Heavy Seas to Release Bottomless Mimosa Sour

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the second release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2020, Bottomless, a Mimosa Sour. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on February 21, 2020 in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft.

Bottomless is inspired by the perfect balance of a mimosa. This sour is brewed to be pleasantly dry like champagne, but juice and tart like orange juice. Sunday brunch will never be the same. Bottoms up!

“Our newest Taproom release is a play on the Mimosa,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “We’ve brewed an extremely dry beer, brut if you will, with the addition of some flaked rice to give it extreme drinkability and a touch of that creamy mouth feel one gets from champagne. We’ve added a solid dose of orange juice and just enough citric acid to provide a tart balance. At 7.25% ABV, it’s what one would expect in a super fun, tasty, brunch-inspired brew.”

The Bottomless label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Chris Gipple, of Nightshift Creative, who also designed Heavy Seas’ 24 Anniversary beer label this past December. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Chris in 2020.

