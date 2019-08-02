Heavy Seas Releases Scoops Chocolate Vanilla Twist Milkshake IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the sixth release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, Scoops, a Chocolate Vanilla Twist Milkshake IPA. This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, August 16, 2019 in 4 packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

Combining the flavors of chocolate and vanilla, Scoops is a milkshake

IPA with an indulgent twist. Brewed with loads of chocolate and vanilla

for decadence and sweetness, and lactose for a rich & creamy finish, Scoops is an IPA lover’s dessert dream come true.

“A rich, decadent Chocolate Vanilla Twist Milkshake IPA, this beer was brewed with imported English Maris Otter, Chocolate, Black, and Crystal malts along with a hefty portion of flaked oats,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Almost 10 lbs per barrel of milk sugar (lactose), more than a pound per barrel of imported cocoa nibs, and just the right amount (which is A LOT) of vanilla blend to make this brew silky smooth deliciousness. Oh, and don’t forget the IPA part. We used only English hops to provide a unique earthy dry finish to balance the luscious flavors and make this beer surprisingly drinkable.”

Style: Milkshake IPAABV: 5.5%IBU: 40

The Scoops label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio. All the taproom exclusive beer labels will be designed by Owen in 2019.