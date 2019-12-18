Heavy Seas Releases Hydra’s Haze IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2020 – Hydra’s Haze, a Hazy IPA. This limited release will be available in 12 oz. cans and on draft in January in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

One of our haziest beers yet, Hydra’s Haze is one monster of a beer. Brewed with a ridiculous amount of Citra, Galaxy and Enigma hops, this beer isn’t shy about its juiciness. From its dank aroma to its powerful citrus finish, Hydra’s Haze packs an intense hop experience.

“This beer is a bit hazy from heavy use of wheat and oats,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “It has an incredible, explosive juicy, fruity, citrus aroma from employing almost 3 pounds per barrel of Citra, Galaxy, and Enigma hops. It is soft on the palette, with a subtle bitterness but a very high hop flavor. The finish is on the dry side, with a slight lingering sweetness and floral, grapefruit trail. Everything about Hydra’s Haze screams “drink me”, from the striking green packaging, to the alluring foggy appearance, to the sense tingling nose. We’ve only brewed a (relatively) small amount, so make sure you get some when you see it in cans or on draft, as it will be gone before spring kicks into full bloom!”