Heavy Seas Beer’s Blackbeard’s Breakfast Returns with Original Recipe and Tiramisu Variant

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BALTIMORE – The “Uncharted Waters” series by Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2020 edition of Blackbeard’s Breakfast, an Imperial Coffee Porter aged in bourbon barrels, available in both 4 packs of 12 oz. bottles and on draft. The brewery will also be introducing an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer brewed with lactose.

Blackbeard’s Breakfast is a robust porter with a new world twist. Aged in bourbon barrels and brewed with local Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Dark Sumatra coffee, this porter is flavorful and complex. Featuring unique English malts, this brew will have strong notes of caramel and a slight nut character. Paired with bourbon notes and the sumptuous Sumatran Coffee, Blackbeard’s Breakfast will please coffee and beer connoisseurs alike.

For the extremely limited Blackbeard’s Breakfast Tiramisu, we have played up the coffee flavor already present in the beer. We added a generous addition of lactose to give you the luxurious mouthfeel and sweetness you would expect from a delectable slice of tiramisu.

  • Style: Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Porter
  • ABV: 10%
  • IBU: 40
  • Hops: Target, UK Goldings
  • Malts: 2-Row, UK Amber, Vienna, Light Crystal, Dark Crystal, Chocolate Malt, Black Malt
Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.