Heavy Seas Beer’s Blackbeard’s Breakfast Returns with Original Recipe and Tiramisu Variant

BALTIMORE – The “Uncharted Waters” series by Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome the 2020 edition of Blackbeard’s Breakfast, an Imperial Coffee Porter aged in bourbon barrels, available in both 4 packs of 12 oz. bottles and on draft. The brewery will also be introducing an extremely limited, draft only variant of the beer brewed with lactose.

Blackbeard’s Breakfast is a robust porter with a new world twist. Aged in bourbon barrels and brewed with local Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company’s Dark Sumatra coffee, this porter is flavorful and complex. Featuring unique English malts, this brew will have strong notes of caramel and a slight nut character. Paired with bourbon notes and the sumptuous Sumatran Coffee, Blackbeard’s Breakfast will please coffee and beer connoisseurs alike.

For the extremely limited Blackbeard’s Breakfast Tiramisu, we have played up the coffee flavor already present in the beer. We added a generous addition of lactose to give you the luxurious mouthfeel and sweetness you would expect from a delectable slice of tiramisu.