Heavy Seas Beer to Release Schnee Boot Eisbock

BALTIMORE, Md. – The “Uncharted Waters” Series by Heavy Seas Beer will soon welcome another new beer in 2018, Schnee Boot, an Eisbock aged in bourbon barrels. This limited release is available starting in November in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed. Also, for 2018, all “Uncharted Waters” Series beers will now be available in 4 packs of 12oz bottles, no longer 22oz.

The strongest beer that we’ve ever created, Schnee Boot is dark, malty, and roasty with hints of cocoa, vanilla, and dark fruits. This beast of a lager gets additional complexity from bourbon barrel aging. Inspired by Antarctic exploration, Schnee Boot (Snow Boat) is the vessel to transport you to a far away tundra.