Heavy Seas Beer to Release Joose Cannon Froot Juice IPA

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the second beer in its Joose Cannon series, and also last release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse in 2019, Joose Cannon “Froot Joose IPA.” This beer will be exclusively available in the Heavy Seas Taproom at the brewery on Friday, November 22nd in 4packs of 16oz cans and on draft.

Another exciting twist on our flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon is its hazier, juicer counterpart. This brew utilizes Citra, Galaxy and Enigma for insane tropical juiciness inspired by the flavors of fruit punch. Bursting with notes of pineapple and citrus fruits, we call it our little luau in a can. Aloha!

“Joose Cannon Fruit Punch or as we like to say, Froot Joose, is the inspiration for our newest hazy IPA,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster, Christopher Leonard. “Galaxy, Enigma, and Citrus hops lead the charge up this fruit juicy hill, with Guava, Apricot, Mango, Apple, Pineapple, Orange and Cherry juices joining the party to create a fun “punchy” brew that is sure to please. 7.25% ABV, 45 IBU’s support the myriad fruity aromas and flavors. Oats and wheat are in there too, sure, but they’re just along for the ride!”

The Joose Cannon label artwork was designed by local Baltimore artist, Owen Murphy, of One Drop Design Studio, who has designed all of the taproom exclusive beer labels in 2019. Owen also designed Heavy Seas’ 23 Anniversary beer label last December.