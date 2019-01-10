Heavy Seas Beer Releases Citra Cannon IPA

BALTIMORE— Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Citra Cannon, a single hop IPA. This limited release will be available in 12 oz cans and on draft in February in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

Born out of our Single Cannon series, Citra Cannon proved to be the most popular offering. Brewed with a ridiculous amount of 100 percent Citra hops, this beer is hazy, juicy and packed full of dank aroma and Citra hop flavor. Get ready for an intense hop experience!

Product Specs

Style: Citra IPA

ABV: 6 percent

IBU: 50

Hops: Citra

Malts: 2-Row, Munich, Caramalt