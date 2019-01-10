Heavy Seas Beer Releases Citra Cannon IPA

Share
Share
Reddit
+1
Email

BALTIMORE Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Citra Cannon, a single hop IPA. This limited release will be available in 12 oz cans and on draft in February in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

Born out of our Single Cannon series, Citra Cannon proved to be the most popular offering. Brewed with a ridiculous amount of 100 percent Citra hops, this beer is hazy, juicy and packed full of dank aroma and Citra hop flavor. Get ready for an intense hop experience!

Product Specs

Style: Citra IPA

ABV: 6 percent

IBU: 50

Hops: Citra

Malts: 2-Row, Munich, Caramalt

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.