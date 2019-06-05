Heavy Seas Beer Announces Release of Sun Burst Sour Ale

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas Beer is pleased to introduce a brand new offering in 2019 – Sun Burst, a sour ale with raspberry and lemon. This limited release will be available in 12oz cans and on draft starting in July in all states where Heavy Seas beer is distributed.

When the family vacation is just a memory and the fireworks have faded, there’s still almost two months of summer left, and it’s gonna be hot! Cool down with a bright burst of tart berry refreshment, with just the right hop bite and a light malt base that’s all beer, and 100% summer. Enjoy a burst of raspberry lemon sunshine!

Here are the product specs:

  • STYLE: Sour Ale with fruit
  • ABV: 4.5%
  • IBU: 10
  • HOPS: Strisselspalt
  • MALTS: 2-Row, Raw Wheat, Oats
