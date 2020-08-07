Heavy Seas and Outer Banks Boil Company Announce Collaboration Beer Release

BALTIMORE — Heavy Seas is excited to announce the release of, Boil Beer, a Pilsner brewed in collaboration with Outer Banks Boil Company, who specializes in the Low-Country Coastal Seafood and Shrimp Boils. This Beer is set to pair perfectly with their fresh seafood and in-house spices. Boil Beer will be available in late August at the Carolina Beach, NC location. This beer will also be available during a curbside can release at the Heavy Seas Brewery on August 29th where customers will have the opportunity to purchase a boil pot to-go. This crisp, clean pilsner is liquid perfection when paired with “The Best Pot on the Beach”.

“We brewed Boil Beer with a variety of European hops for a bright and zesty aroma,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster Chris Leonard. “Its crisp malt backbone and herbaceous hop profile makes it both refreshing and smooth. We couldn’t be more excited to partner up with Outer Banks Boil Company this summer. Boil Beer is the perfect beer for relaxing and enjoying a boil pot in the sun. Cheers!”

“With my roots buried in the Baltimore area, teaming with Heavy Seas was a perfect fit,” says OBBC Founder and CEO, Matt Khouri. “Their dedication to quality beer and a family feel from our initial conversations, paved the way for this partnership to blossom. As an organization, we are thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to continuing and strengthening our relationship with Heavy Seas. Major kudos to Ryan Miller for spearheading this effort and to the entire team at Heavy Seas for all of the work put in to make the dream of a ‘Boil Beer’ a reality! Cheers y’all!”

“The combination of being a craft beer enthusiast and the fact that we often times cook our pots with different styles of beer, I knew OBBC needed to have its own beer as part of our growing offerings,” says OBBC Partner, Ryan Miller. When searching for our future partner along with home brewer and close friend Dave Humes, we knew it was paramount to find a local Baltimore brewery that shared our culture and emphasis on long lasting relationships. They needed to feel like family! During our first call with Sarah West at Heavy Seas, we immediately had this feeling and then we were off to the races despite being in the heart of the craziness caused by COVID-19. For our first beer, we decided to go with a Pilsner as we wanted to ensure it appealed to a broad demographic as we envision our customers to not only cook with our beer but also consume it while enjoying our boil or just hanging out on the beach. We envision this being the first of many OBBC beers along with Heavy Seas!”

Boil Beer will release in 6 packs of 16 oz cans at the Heavy Seas brewery Saturday August 29th. For more information, visit: www.hsbeer.com. For more information on availability at Outer Banks Boil Company – Carolina Beach, NC, visit: www.capefearboilcompany.com

About Heavy Seas Beer

Heavy Seas Beer was founded by Hugh Sisson in 1995 and has grown the business to become one of the most respected and award-winning craft breweries on the east coast. As the first pub brewer in Maryland, Hugh was responsible for the legislation that made brewpubs legal in the state. Now over two decades later, Heavy Seas is celebrating its 24th year of brewing independent craft beer in Baltimore. The brewery also continues to expand its beer portfolio, now producing 23 different beer styles and distributing to 20 states as well as Washington D.C. Heavy Seas was also named Beer Connoisseur Magazine’s 2017 Brewery of the Year. For more information, please visit www.hsbeer.com.

About Outer Banks Boil Company

From a senior project at UNC Wilmington in 2012 to opening its first location’s doors in 2016, The Outer Banks Boil Company headquartered in Corolla, NC is poised to be the fastest growing Franchise Company in the US. The Outer Banks Boil Company now has five locations on the East Coast (North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia) serving up the Traditional Coastal Shrimp Boil. Their alternative dining experience of carry-out “You Steam” pots or “Catered” events serving families on vacation, wedding parties, and more, have disrupted the dine in seafood market. Jumbo shrimp, spicy andouille sausage, red bliss potatoes, corn on the cob and sweet vidalia onions are layered, seasoned ( with their own special blend) to perfection and expertly cooked together. Served with their homemade cocktail sauce, the Outer Banks Boil Company has been dubbed the “Best Pot on the Beach”. They pride themselves on providing quality, fresh and when available, local ingredients. Their spicy andouille sausage is shipped up from Louisiana (for that true low-country boil taste). Want to take it up a notch? You can add seafood such as snow crab legs, clams, mussels and lobster tails! Yum!