Hard Times Call for Hard Decisions for Rockyard Brewing

Castle Rock, Colo. — As the coronavirus spread across the U.S., The Brewers Association took a survey that indicated almost half of craft breweries don’t think they can survive for more than three months in the current market circumstances. Beer companies are adjusting their businesses for an unknown reality and Rockyard Brewing Company of Castle Rock, CO is no exception; they are pulling out of the package craft beer market. Owner Jeff Drabing stated “I want to recognize the dedication and hard work that our head brewers, staff brewers, cellermen, packaging and marketing staff put into this effort over the past 8 years. This decision was not easy. The pandemic is a devastating economic force that we cannot withstand.”

The long standing Rockyard brewpub off Meadows Parkway and I-25 will reopen as soon as government restrictions are lifted. All recommended precautions to keep the public safe will be respected and enforced. The decision to stop production brewing was announced to their distribution team at the end of April. This difficult decision comes amidst the uncertainty in the craft beer scene.

Despite all this volatility, Rockyard knows they can count on support from their community. After 21 years of serving Castle Rock, Rockyard recognizes the pub as a place for families and friends to gather and share their lives while indulging in hand crafted food and traditionally exceptional beer.

Rockyard has seen many successes over the decades. From countless packed Friday nights at the pub to over 80 medals at prestigious beer competitions including those from the World Beer Cup, Great American Beer Festival and the Colorado State Fair. The medal of which Rockyard is most proud came in 2018 at the World Beer Cup when their Primadonna German Style Pilsner beat out 175 other entries (many of them from German breweries) to win gold.

Rockyard will continue to take pride in their pub operations for years to come. They are offering to-go beer and $21 cases of select styles in celebration of their 21st anniversary, which occurred on April 20th.