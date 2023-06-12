Happy Dad Expands Into Missouri and Wisconsin with Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group and Happy Dad Hard Seltzer announced that they have partnered in two new markets—Missouri and Wisconsin—to expand Happy Dad’s reach to more Midwest consumers. Breakthru currently represents the seltzer in Arizona and Illinois through its Trident division, where the distributor develops new and emerging brands that offer innovation in their category and connect with consumers with unique brand stories.

“Happy Dad is exactly the kind of brand partner we look for at Breakthru and we are thrilled to help them expand into two new markets this year,” said Drew Levinson, VP, Business Development, Emerging Craft Brands at Breakthru Beverage Group. “We connected with Happy Dad from the beginning based not just on the quality of their hard seltzer but also their personality and story. From the success we are seeing in Arizona and Illinois, we know consumers are connecting with them as well, and we look forward to seeing them take off in the Midwest.”

Happy Dad distinguishes itself from other hard seltzers with its low carbonation, the inclusion of electrolytes and its use of a regular can over the typical skinny can that seltzers are known for. When choosing Breakthru as its distributor partner for the expansion, Happy Dad cited Breakthru’s route-to-market strategy and collaborative process with growing brands as top benefits to the partnership.

“As we grow and expand into new markets, we know we need a great team on the ground that understands our incredible product & culture. Breakthru is that partner we need in Missouri and Wisconsin,” said co-founder and CEO Sam Shahidi. “Breakthru has what it takes to use their Midwest presence to help us scale and take things to the next level, and we are excited to work with them on this expansion.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

About Happy Dad

Happy Dad Hard Seltzer was founded in June 2021 by Sam Shahidi, John Shahidi and Kyle Forgeard (Full Send Podcast) and operates out of Orange County, California. Happy Dad is an easy-to-drink hard seltzer with low carbonation and refreshing flavors, which has prompted sales to soar over 4.2 million 12-packs since launch. In addition to the success of sales, Happy Dad is one of the most followed alcohol brands on social with over 1.5 million followers. Happy Dad has been enjoyed by Elon Musk, Mark Cuban and Post Malone while strategic partnerships have been facilitated with comedian Druski, UFC star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, and The Pivot Podcast with retired NFL Stars, Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder & Fred Taylor.

For More Information:

https://happydad.com/