Hank Hudson Brewing Company Celebrates Year of Can Releases

HALFMOON, N.Y. – Hank Hudson Brewing Company is celebrating one year of can releases which have featured 10 of its most popular recipes. Situated at the Fairway of Halfmoon Golf Club, the brewery first started the canning process at the height of the pandemic as a way to get their popular beers into the hands of patrons while the taproom was closed.

With the help of Iron Heart Canning Co., Hank Hudson Brewing is continuing its first run round with:Yo Mama’s So Pale, a light-bodied Session IPA featuring Mosaic hops; 2 If By Sea NEIPA, a Hazy IPA with a blend of Motueka, Barb Rouge, Strata and Sabro hops;Clifton Common, the brewery’s take on a classic amber steam beer; and Two Buttons Deep Blueberry Ale, a light golden ale with subtle blueberry notes and a collaboration with the popular media companyTwo Buttons Deep. Other varieties making the cut include theMenace to Sobriety Stout, Overboard DIPA, Man from Nantucket NEIPA, andInside Job Pils. The next canning is planned for mid-June, which will add Best Summer Ever Fruited Sour and Double Secret Probation DIPA to the growing can list as well as second runs of theWheelhouse Blonde and Legget’s Lager.

“When we first opened the taproom back in 2018, our mission was to offer a welcoming environment where visitors are invited to not only taste but be immersed in the beer-making process, all engaging in person, so taking beer to-go was never part of the plan,” said Darren Van Heusen, brewer, Hank Hudson Brewing Company. “When the taproom closed due to the pandemic, we needed to find a way to meet consumer demand, so canning was the answer so our patrons could take beer to-go. We are also in a unique position situated on a golf course, so the beer cart is now stocked with our cans, and we can introduce our beer to players on the course.”

The taproom at Hank Hudson Brewing has reopened and features high-top communal seating just feet away from the brewery’s stainless-steel fermenters as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and a garage door for open-air dining on either of the taproom’s two patios. The back patio, with sweeping views of the golf course, has recently been expanded, adding roughly 480 square feet and 20 additional seats. Plans for further renovations of this space is scheduled for mid-summer 2021, which will add another 30 seats for alfresco dining and imbibing.

In addition to can offerings, the taproom features an established line of traditional-style beers, featuring solid flavors and inventive spins on classic recipes to indulge a wide range of palates and preferences with 16 beers on tap, all brewed in-house. The food is provided by the Club House at the Fairways of Halfmoon and features an extensive menu of sharable appetizers, sandwiches, salads, pizzas, burgers and more. Live music is back on the calendar every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 3:30-6 p.m.

Established in 2016, Hank Hudson Brewing Company is conveniently located at the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course at 17 Johnson Rd. and provides customers with an unparalleled craft brewing experience. Founded by two local schoolteachers with a passion for craft beer and brewing, Hank Hudson Brewing Company features a rustic and industrial design with intimate access to the craft brewing technique. Hank Hudson Brewing Company invites visitors to not only taste but experience the process of craft brewing up close and personal.

