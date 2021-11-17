Halyard Brewing Releases First Non-Alc Offering

BURLINGTON, Vermont – Halyard Brewing Co., known for its craft alcoholic ginger beer, releases a spicy new fall brew dubbed The OQ, short for the Octopus Queen (5.5% ABV), an extra spicy hard ginger beer that is brewed with Madagascar vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, fresh ginger, and other aromatic spices.

“The OQ – ‘Octopus Queen’ is our ginger beer for New England nor’easters and rainy Saturdays,” says Kenny Richards, head brewer and CEO of Halyard. “It tastes like a ginger snap cookie and is crafted for autumn. Ginger has a wonderful warming effect, and I find that our fall and winter brews always tend to be heavy with ginger and aromatic spices.”

Inspired by both Halyard’s nautical roots and the fall flavors of Vermont, the Octopus Queen ($10.99/6-pack) also works well in seasonal cocktails or enjoyed on its own, packed with ginger heat and complexity.

Coming soon in the new year, Halyard will launch its first-ever line of non-alcoholic ginger soda, River Pirate, perfect for the zero-proof occasion. The new offering is on the lighter side for a refreshing yet punchy ginger ale with less than half the sugar and calories of Fever Tree, made with whole ingredients and traditionally brewed.

“We know a lot about brewing with ginger and are really excited to make a non-alcoholic ginger ale with the techniques we’ve honed over the last several years and with the great whole ingredients we know and love,” says Kenny. “We also wanted to craft a soda that is not loaded with sugar, but still packs a good clean ginger bite, so we made River Pirate as an ode to Vermont living and a healthier lifestyle.”

Available just in time for Dry January, River Pirate ($6.99/4-pack) is the perfect zero-proof refresher with only 53 calories and 13g of sugar in each 12oz serving. The ginger soda also mixes beautifully into seasonal cocktails like The Mule or Dark n’ Stormy. River Pirate will be released initially in Vermont and for nationwide online sales in early 2022.

About Halyard Hard Ginger Beer

Burlington’s Halyard Brewing Co is not your average Vermont brew. Reviving the lost art of alcoholic ginger beer that faded during Prohibition — Halyard is reviving the 1750’s ferment in modern flavors like The Breeze with hibiscus and fresh lime (4.5% ABV); Nicole’s Extra with fresh ginger heat + island aromatics (6.0% ABV); and the shandy-inspired Volcano Juice with organic lemons (4.1% ABV). Halyard founder and head brewer Kenny Richards came across the history of ginger beer during his graduate studies and set out to revive the forgotten ferment. Made with organic and fair-trade ingredients, Halyard’s alcoholic ginger beer happens to be naturally gluten free and low in sugar, and can be enjoyed on its own, or mixed into craft cocktails.

For More Information:

https://halyardbrewing.us