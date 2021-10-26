Half Past Premium Hard Seltzer Launching Online in 32 States

CHICAGO, Illinois – Half Past premium hard seltzer will be available online in 32 states on November 8. More than fizzy alcohol water, Half Past is made with quality ingredients and real fruit juice in balanced, layered flavor combinations including Pineapple with Clove, Grapefruit with Rosemary, Spicy Lime and Ginger with Turmeric. Of the belief that more is more, the Chicago-based brand takes a refreshingly maximalist approach to hard seltzer while maintaining ease of drinkability, a low calorie count and low proof.

Product Details

4.5% ABV

12 oz cans

Gluten-free

110 calories

$ 15 for 6-pack, $30 for 12-pack

For More Information:

https://drinkhalfpast.com/