Half Acre Beer Company to Add Hazy Pale Ale to Year-Round Lineup

CHICAGO — This March, Half Acre Beer Company will add a new beer to their year-round, full distribution foot print: TOME Hazy Pale Ale.

Low ABV, float beers have always been a big part of the Half Acre landscape. IPA and DIPA are of course always appreciated but over the stretch we reach for Pale Ale.

Releasing a full-time hazy beer suits our ultimate desire to work with hops in every form we can in order to add as many bands to the rainbow of hop proud beers you can readily get from Half Acre.

You can expect a soft, rounded mouthfeel with expressive tropical fruits and faint pine, coming in at 5.5% ABV.

KEY DATES:

Brewery release: 3/06/2020

Market release: 3/09/2020

About Half Acre Beer Company.

Half Acre Beer Co. is invested in each end of the brewing spectrum: time-honored classics and experimental, sensory-expanding releases. Founded in 2007 by Gabriel Magliaro, the company has evolved from a 15-barrel brewhouse on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood into two breweries producing over 45,000 barrels annually; two taprooms serving comfortably elevated, delicious food; a workshop for custom tap handles; and a direct-to-consumer store that brings the communal Half Acre experience full circle. Its diverse portfolio ranges from the decade-old flagship Daisy Cutter Pale Ale, to taproom-only wyld beers. In 2019, the company ranked 10th in Craft Beer & Brewing’s survey of best medium-sized breweries in the U.S. Half Acre as a company is made up of humans that respect one another, consider integrity a benchmark for success and appreciate your interest in what they make. Half Acre is at 4257 N. Lincoln Ave. and 2050 W. Balmoral Ave. For more, go to halfacrebeer.com.