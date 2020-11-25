Hairless Dog Brewing Company Launches Limited Edition Gift Pack

MINNEAPOLIS — Hairless Dog Brewing Company is the first domestic US 0.0% ABV craft beer brand, with truly alcohol-free products. Hairless Dog offers brews that are flavor-forward, so you celebrate an active social life while making healthy choices.

Unlike category competitors who brew their NA beers with alcohol and then remove it during distillation, Hairless Dog invented an innovative brewing process in which alcohol is never introduced, making them the first 0.0% ABV craft NA beer in the county. Hairless Dog Brewing currently has four styles of craft beer available, all of which are 0.0% ABV, including an IPA, Citra Lager, Coffee Stout, and Black Ale – with new flavors slated for release in early 2021.

The Hairless Dog Limited Edition Holiday Gift Box is perfect for your year-end celebrations with 0.0 regrets. Each gift box is presentation-ready with an eye-commanding new design. Just place a bow and a gift tag on it and you’re all set to delight someone with the one-of-a-kind taste of Hairless Dog craft 0.0 brews, plus some mighty nifty apparel and swag!

Each Holiday Gift Box contains:

  • Three 6-packs (one each NA IPA, Black Ale, and Citra Lager)
  • Two Hairless Dog branded beer can koozies
  • One Hairless Dog branded knit beanie
  • One Hairless Dog branded flagship tee shirt (includes choice of size)

For More Information:
https://www.drinkhairlessdog.com/shop/giftbox

