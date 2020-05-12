Hacker-Pschorr Updates Packaging

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — To address the changing tastes of contemporary beer lovers without violating centuries old traditions and mandates, Hacker-Pschorr, the Munich based brewery with more than 600 years of world renowned  brewing experience, has developed a line of packaging complete with updated bottles and a bold, enhanced logo worldwide. The U.S. market began receiving the new look this month.  It features a contemporary interpretation of traditional design elements and was created to appeal to a broader audience. The new packaging also follows the highly successful U.S. Weissbier can launch earlier this year.

“The Hacker-Pschorr can launch was one of our most successful to date and made us revisit our current packaging to see how we can continue to enhance and improve our image with a younger audience,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA. “The result is a fresh, modern look that uniquely celebrates the brands rich heritage and superior taste.”

The new Hacker-Pschorr  bottles allow for a better overall drinking experience while setting it apart from traditional German Beer bottles. The new logo is strikingly bigger, thicker and louder and represents the boldness of the entire brand portfolio. The diamond pattern on the label emphasizes the Bavarian origin and also includes a ‘descriptor’ that identifies bier specialty. These enhancements combined provide clear brand differentiation in a world of highly stylized brews.

Since 1417, Hacker-Pschorr has been dedicated to the art of brewing and includes only quality ingredients. Hacker-Pschorr biers have always been brewed in accordance with the Reinheitsgebot Purity Law of 1516, which mandates that beer brewed in Bavaria consist of only malted barley, water and hops.

“The new Hacker-Pschorr bottles and logo redesign moves the company into the future. We are confident that this modern day packaging facelift will introduce the brand to an entirely new generation of bier drinkers, ” Hauser concludes.

More information about Hacker-Pschorr, including where to purchase, can be found at www.Hacker-Pschorr.us or follow us on:

Instagram: @Hacker-Pschorr

Facebook: facebook.com/hackerpschorrmuenchen

About Hacker-Pschorr

The Hacker-Pschorr Brewery is among the oldest surviving breweries in Munich, dating back to 1417. Though Hacker-Pschorr uses only the finest ingredients and strictly avoids pasteurization, preservatives, additives, and adjuncts, its most important ingredient is its 600 years of experience using traditional ingredients to craft bier with incredible flavor and consistency. Hacker-Pschorr styles available in the US are Weisse, Munich Gold, Oktoberfest, Weisse Dark, Munich Dark, and Mai Bock. Visit www.hacker-pschorr.us for details.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fürstenberg, Fuller’s, O’Hara’s, and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.

