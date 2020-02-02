Hacker-Pschorr Released in Cans

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Hacker-Pschorr, the Munich based brewery with more than 600 years of world class brewing experience, has announced that for the first time Weissbier is now available in the U.S. in 16.9oz cans. The new lightweight cans now come in a 4-Pack and features an updated new look celebrating the brands unique heritage, tradition and superior taste. They are certain to appeal to both young and old beer drinkers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Weissbier in cans just in time for the New Year,” says Steve Hauser, CEO of Paulaner USA, the U.S. importer of Hacker-Pschorr.” The lightweight design of the cans makes it portable and easy to travel with and allows our consumers to enjoy this refreshing brew at all of their favorite outdoor venues and biergartens.”Hacker-Pschorr has combined old traditions with new technology to make its popular Weissbier easy to carry in cans. Cans protect the beer from the negative effects of UV light and oxygen, preserving the fresh flavor in the outdoors. Beer drinkers can also feel good about the cans, which are easier to recycle than glass.

Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier is the company’s flagship style, catering to consumers who know beer and appreciate the historic brand’s unique and complex flavor. Since 1417, Hacker-Pschorr has been dedicated to the art of brewing and includes only quality ingredients.

Hauser adds, “Our Hacker Pschorr Weissebier has long been a favorite of German families that settled here in the U.S. and have helped shape our country. Our cans will not only give these traditional consumers greater opportunities to enjoy a bit of their heritage, these cans will open a whole new set of occasions for younger, craft beer loving consumers.”

About Hacker-Pschorr

The Hacker-Pschorr Brewery is among the oldest surviving breweries in Munich, dating back to 1417. Though Hacker-Pschorr uses only the finest ingredients and strictly avoids pasteurization, preservatives, additives, and adjuncts, its most important ingredient is its 600 years of experience using traditional ingredients to craft bier with incredible flavor and consistency.

Hacker-Pschorr styles available in the US are Weisse, Munich Gold, Oktoberfest, Weisse Dark, Munich Dark, and Mai Bock. Visit www.hacker-pschorr.us for details.

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Fürstenberg, Fuller’s and Früli. More information can be found at http://paulanerhpusa.com.