Haberle Congress Brewing Reintroduces Congress Lager

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Haberle Congress Brewing Co. is proud to reintroduce Congress Lager in cans to Central New York for the first time since 1962. Earlier this month, Congress was canned and back on shelves. Congress Lager was Haberle’s most popular brand from the turn of the 20th century until the Haberle brewery closed in 1962. The current Congress Lager is a revival based on meticulous study and experimentation of the historic Congress.

Here is a short list of establishments currently carrying the authentic Haberle Congress Lager: Syracuse Co-op Market, Bville Craft Beer Center, Branching Out Bottle Shop, Lock 1 Distilling, Jake Hafner’s Restaurant and Tavern, Cortland Beer Depot, Sweeney’s Market, Court Street Beer Depot, Golden Spike Pub, Chubby’s Sports Bar and Grill, and Empire Farm Brewery.

About Haberle Congress Brewing Company

The current Haberle Congress company is made up of the children and grandchildren of the last owner and president, Benedict F. Haberle III. Haberle was Syracuse’s longest running brewery, established in 1857, surviving prohibition, and closing in 1962. Today, Haberle is known for the revival of pre-prohibition lagers and ales, giving beer enthusiasts a taste of brewing history.

