Gruvi Non-Alcoholic Beer and Wine Company Launches E-commerce, Expands Distribution

DENVER — Grüvi, Colorado’s newest craft line of non-alcoholic beer and wine, has now launched an online shop with shipping across the U.S. The Denver based startup has also gained retail and restaurant distribution in over 150 locations throughout the Colorado metro area.

“Denver has been so receptive to our products, but we really wanted the opportunity to provide Grüvi to consumers across the U.S.,” said Niki Sawni, Gruvi’s founder and CEO. “While the demand for N/A beer continues to grow, we noticed the actual styles of alcohol-free beer were pretty limited. Consumers are always looking for more options, and we want to be that new option.”

Grüvi beer styles now include a nonalcoholic IPA, Berliner weisse, and prosecco. Unlike most NA breweries, Grüvi doesn’t dealcoholize beer after fermentation. Instead, a process called arrested fermentation is utilized, which allows beers to stay full bodied and crisp- all without alcohol.

“We are excited to be able to bring these fresh and exciting NA styles to anyone that enjoys a craft beer- with or without the alcohol,” Sawni said.

Find Grüvi

Grüvi drinks can be purchased online at getgruvi.com, or found through the store locator on the website. New locations are added weekly, so be sure to check in for updates.

About Grüvi

Grüvi products officially launched in April, 2019 with Denver being the primary incubator for the company. With a growing demand for nonalcoholic beverage choices, Grüvi aims to be a healthy alternative that still offers a great taste and social experience for consumers. Featuring three flavors, an IPA, sour weisse and prosecco, Grüvi has something for everyone. Each drink is 60 calories or less, and contain no added sugars or preservatives. Check out our website to learn more about Grüvi.

