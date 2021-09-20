Griffin Claw Releases Collaboration Beer for World Down Syndrome Month

MICHIGAN – Griffin Claw Brewing Company has launched a collaboration beer initiative called TRI-21 Project, open to any brewery in the United States, to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome. TRI-21 will kick off in October, during World Down Syndrome Month, to raise support for GiGi’s Playhouse locations across the nation.

“The TRI-21 Project has been a labor of love of mine since 2015 when my second son, Ian, was born with Down syndrome. From the first few weeks he was born, the thought always ran through my head of “how can I tap into this incredible industry filled with awesome people to raise awareness for Down syndrome,” said Pat Craddock, CFO of Griffin Claw.

“GiGi’s Playhouse is honored to partner with Griffin Claw Brewing Company and their associates on this incredible mission to raise awareness and acceptance for individuals with Down syndrome”, said Josh Binder of Gigi’s Playhouse, “Having the opportunity to collaborate with not only a parent of a child with Down syndrome, but also with an organization and community who believes in our mission is a true blessing. We often use the phrase stronger-together, and the Tri-21 Project is a perfect example of diverse communities coming together for a common cause”.

GiGi’s Playhouse is an achievement center for individuals with Down syndrome, founded by Nancy Gianni in Hoffman Estates in 2003, and has since grown to over 50 locations in the US from cost-to-coast. GiGi’s mission is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global acceptance of all.

Any brewery can visit the Tri-21 Project website, register to participate, and download all the information including the recipe, label artwork, and discount codes for raw materials from participating vendors. TRI-21 Project requests that a portion of the proceeds from the TRI-21 Project beer are donated to GiGi’s Playhouse.

For More Information:

https://tri21project.com/