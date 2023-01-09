Griffin Claw Brewing Launches Gold Standard Rebrand

BIRMINGHAM, Michigan – Griffin Claw Brewing Company is dropping into its 10th year with a new look, going all in on innovation with no sign of slowing down into the new year. The refresh will update the visual look of the logo, can art, tap handles, website, and marketing materials. Look out for all new merch, too. Griffin Claw is one of the top 5 largest independent breweries in Michigan, with crowd favorites such as Norm’s Raggedy IPA, and Screamin’ Pumpkin Ale.

“The inspiration for the rebrand came from our taprooms, where all the good stuff happens”, said Scott LePage, Managing Partner at Griffin Claw Brewing Company. “The art pulls from that inspiration, to capture the spirit of the community, and also highlight the constant innovation and experimentation that goes on here at the breweries and pubs”.

Look for this refresh to align Griffin Claw’s branding in a more cohesive shelf presence, and look for their crowd-pleasing products throughout Michigan in new gold cans and vibrant packaging.

About Griffin Claw Brewing

Griffin Claw Brewing Company has taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills, Michigan where they serve all of their beers on tap and to-go along with their own in-house craft spirits, vodka seltzer, and hard cider.

For More Information:

https://griffinclaw.com