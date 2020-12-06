Griffin Claw Brewing Installs Earthly Labs CO2 Capture Tech

BIRMINGHAM, Michigan — Griffin Claw Brewing Company, a local microbrewery and community leader has partnered with Earthly Labs, an Austin, TX based company to become the first craft brewery in Michigan to purchase their carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Earthly Labs plug-and-play carbon capture technology called CiCi®, enables craft breweries like Griffin Claw to capture 100,000 pounds of waste CO2 or more from the brewing process each year and reuse it to carbonate and package beer. As many breweries in Michigan and throughout the world experience a CO2 shortage due to the pandemic, this technology allows breweries to supplement by using their own. To celebrate Griffin Claw Brewing will be releasing a specialty beer brewed with recaptured CO2, soon to be available in the Birmingham and Rochester Hills taprooms.

“Griffin Claw is deeply committed to community,” said Pat Craddock, CFO at Griffin Claw. “Earthly Labs technology reduces our supply chain risk while reducing our emissions footprint. As a result, we reduce costs, make better beer, and invest in clean air. It’s a no brainer.”

“This year has shared how connected we are and how resilient we can be in the face of tremendous challenge, “said Earthly Labs CEO Amy George. “We are honored to work with community leaders like Griffin Claw who look for ways to do the right thing at every turn – from making sanitizers for health care workers to supporting veterans to investing in technology to address the climate challenge.”

Griffin Claw will be showcasing the Earthly Labs powered special release CO2 recaptured beer as soon as it is ready for packaging at their taprooms. Griffin Claw fans will also soon see a sneak peek of the CiCi ® system in action online on Instagram LIVE @griffinclaw.

The Brewers Association forecasted a CO2 shortage of up to 30% due to the downturn in ethanol production as a result of the global pandemic. Earthly Labs has witnessed the effect in some regions including parts of Michigan which has resulted in CO2 shortages for some breweries, delivery delays and price spikes. Earthly Labs technology allows breweries to supplement CO2 supply by capturing and using their own natural CO2 which has fewer hydrocarbons and other impurities. To learn more, breweries can sign up for a webinar hosted by the Brewers Association on December 17 featuring Earthly Labs brewing customers. Go to earthlylabs.com to learn more.

About Griffin Claw

Griffin Claw Brewing Company is a Michigan microbrewery and distillery with a focus on community and quality. Griffin Claw distributes beer and hard cider throughout the state of Michigan. Their beer, cider, and spirits are also available at their two taproom locations in Metro Detroit. Through Beer, anything is possible. For more information visit griffinclaw.com.

About Earthly Labs

Earthly Labs’ mission is to avoid one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s carbon capture technology allows for energy-efficient capture, purification and reuse of carbon dioxide from small-scale sources. Earthly Labs’ solution includes patent-pending small footprint capture hardware “CiCi®” process control and monitoring software, and maintenance services. The new CO2 exchange program allows companies to capture and sell waste CO2 to create value. CiCi is the first platform available for the small craft brewing segment. Earthly Labs is a Public Benefit Corporation committed to using business as a force for good. To find out more, visit earthlylabs.com.