Greenbar Distillery Doubles Down on Ready-To-Drink Beverages

Sales Growth of 384% Prompts Shift to 100% In-House Production

Los Angeles, Calif. — Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and home to the world’s largest portfolio of organic spirits, has completed installation of a $2 million high-speed canning line capable of keeping up with the company’s growth of craft ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and able to produce 250,000 9L cases annually.

The company’s canned cocktails, which include both alcoholic and non-alcoholic offerings, grew 384% last year to represent nearly 70% of its volume in 2020, up from zero in 2018. But it couldn’t keep up with the demand while making the liquid in-house and bringing in a mobile canning line to package it. So Greenbar invested in a state-of-the-art RTD production and packaging line to merge its distilling, infusing and aging knowhow with in-house pasteurization, carbonation, canning and automatic packaging.

“It’s a big step for a craft distillery. Almost all of us use mobile canning or subcontract the entire process to a co-packer,” said Melkon Khosrovian, Greenbar Distillery’s co-founder and spiritsmaker. “If you want control over quality and costs, the next step is to have your own canning line.”

By shifting production 100% in-house, Greenbar is able to can and package up to 100 cans per minute and save more than $1.20 in cost per can.

Long known as a bartender brand with more than 80% of its sales coming from bars and restaurants until 2018, Greenbar Distillery shifted its focus to RTD canned cocktails recently as a way to bring bar-quality drinks to cocktail lovers everywhere. As a result of this shift, in 2020 the company generated more than 65% of its sales in retail channels — a nearly 180 degree change from two years prior.

“We grew our company in lockstep with bartenders since starting it 17 years ago. We’ve learned a lot about making good drinks. Our craft RTDs represent the dream of the cocktail revolution on a much larger scale,” said Khosrovian. “Soon cocktail lovers will be able to drink better anytime, anywhere they choose.”

Greenbar Distillery’s use of USDA-certified organic spirits and bitters, along with lessons learned from a rich history of working with bartenders, has led to three distinct qualities in their 11 canned alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. Taste: With 100% in-house production and its own spirits and mixers as the starting blocks, Greenbar’s RTDs taste fresh, balanced and clean. Transparency: Greenbar lists all ingredients and full nutritional information on each can. Sustainability: Greenbar plants a tree for every case of canned cocktails sold, similar to how it plants a tree for every bottle of spirits sold.

About Greenbar Distillery

Greenbar Distillery, based in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, is the city’s first distillery since Prohibition and makes the world’s largest portfolio of craft organic spirits, including canned cocktails, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur, tequila, whiskey, amaro and bitters. Founded in 2004 by the husband-and-wife team Melkon Khosrovian and Litty Mathew, the company seeks to make better spirits for a better planet. Since 2008, the company has planted 889,536 trees and helped make more than 15 million Americans carbon negative for a day.

To learn more about Greenbar Distillery, view the complete product line, and view updates, please visit GreenbarDistillery.com