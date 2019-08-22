Green Flash Brewing Resumes Distribution to Massachusetts and Rhode Island

SAN DIEGO – Green Flash Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of its Green Flash and Alpine brand families to Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

This market relaunch marks a focused and limited distribution of Green Flash and Alpine beers into East Coast markets driven by continued consumer interest in the brewing company’s innovative hop-forward portfolio. Green Flash will partner with Atlantic Beverage Distributors who will sell and market the brands in both states. Sales of Green Flash’s iconic West Coast IPA, its new hazy IPA, and Tropical DNA, along with Alpine Beer Company’s Duet, Nelson and HFS brands, will begin September 9, 2019 at selected locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. All beers will be available in six-pack 12-ounce cans and draft.

“We are excited to once again share our craft beers with consumers in these dynamic beer markets,” states Bracken Todd, vice president of sales at Green Flash. “This is our first return to the East Coast since the brand’s departure almost two years ago and signals a renewed focus on deliberate growth within the company.”

About Green Flash Brewing Company

Green Flash is an award-winning, independently owned and operated craft brewery founded in 2002 to bring fresh ideas and a sense of adventure to craft beer. Today, Brewmaster Erik Jensen leads brewing operations with unconventional ingredients and an obsession over every detail of the brewing process. Green Flash brews an eclectic lineup of specialty craft beers and distributes them throughout California and selected Southwestern and Northeastern U.S. markets. Headquartered in San Diego, Green Flash produces and sells the Green Flash and Alpine portfolio of beers. For more information, please visit www.greenflashbrew.com. Product images can be viewed at www.greenflashbrew.com/2019.