Great Western Malting Launches Virtual Malting Odyssey

POCATELLO, ID – Great Western Malting has released the Virtual Malting Odyssey, a virtual reality (VR) experience that starts in Idaho fields and ends at Great Western Malting’s state of the art malt plant in Pocatello, Idaho. The Virtual Malting Odyssey invites beer and whiskey enthusiasts to join in an exclusive immersive virtual reality experience with 360-degree video in 5K resolution.

Participants can experience the beginning of barley’s journey to beer in the field with a virtual ride- alongside a farmer in his tractor in Pocatello, Idaho. Continue the journey with the harvested barley’s sights and sounds through all the malting stages; steeping, germination, and kilning. The tour ends with a visit to Great Western Malting’s quality control laboratory, the last stop before the finished malt is distributed to brewers and distillers.

Through this Virtual Malting Odyssey experience, Great Western Malting and Country Malt Group provide brewers, distillers, and consumers a direct connection to the barley’s journey to malt, the backbone of craft beer and craft spirits.

The Virtual Malting Odyssey can best be experienced with any VR headset or on YouTube with 360-degree mouse or touch-screen scrolling, available at https://youtu.be/vrAHP6BXgtI .

About Great Western Malting:

Founded in 1934, Great Western Malting is the oldest malting company in the western United States, operating malt plants in Vancouver, Washington, and Pocatello, Idaho. With the capability to load railcars, trucks, bulk vessels, and containers, Great Western Malting supplies brewers, distillers, and food processors in the United States with the highest quality malts. Please find out more about them at www.greatwesternmalt.com.

About Country Malt Group:

Country Malt Group has grown to be one of the leading providers of quality ingredients and supplies to the Craft Beer Industry. Spanning the United States and Canada, CMG has 13 distribution centers located strategically across North America. More information on Country Malt Group can be found at www.countrymaltgroup.com.

