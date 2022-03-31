Great Raft Brewing Expands Distribution to Tennessee

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – Great Raft Brewing is thrilled to announce its expansion into Tennessee this Spring, bringing its full line of products to the entire state.

Beginning April 18th, Great Raft will be available on draft and in cans throughout Tennessee.

“Since our trip to Nashville for Craft Brewers Conference back in 2018, we have looked forward to the day that Great Raft Brewing would be available on shelves there. The diverse beer scene along with support from a strong partner in distribution made it an easy decision to launch in Tennessee – our first new market to enter in nearly five years” says Andrew Nations, President and Co-Founder of Great Raft Brewing. Reasonably Corrupt™ black lager, Southern Drawl™ dry hopped pilsner, Commotion™ hazy pale ale and Life Itself™ fruited gose, Great Raft’s year-around beers, will be available on tap and in cans throughout Tennessee markets April. Seasonal and small-batch offerings, including Great Raft’s award-winning Double IPA, Grace and Grit, will also be released during the launch.

For distribution, Great Raft is partnering with Best Brands – a distributor with a passion for great beer and unwavering commitment to quality.

“Best Brands is extremely excited to bring on another Louisiana brand to our portfolio, especially one as phenomenal as Great Raft Brewing. Their liquids and packaging are top-notch and our team is more than excited for this partnership and to begin selling Great Raft products throughout Tennessee,” says Elise McKracken, Vice President of Sales.

To celebrate the launch of Great Raft Brewing’s beers, craft beer drinkers will be able to join the founders and sales team of Great Raft Brewing at a variety of soon-to-be-announced events throughout Nashville and Memphis.

About Great Raft Brewing

Great Raft Brewing is a Shreveport, Louisiana based craft brewery dedicated to making creative, authentic beer and helping to build a great beer culture within communities it serves. Co-founders Andrew and Lindsay Nations are Shreveport natives with a passion for beer. Born from their desire to bring exciting, flavorful, fresh craft beer to their hometown, Great Raft Brewing is bringing the craft brewing tradition to Northern Louisiana and the broader region.

About Best Brands

Best Brands has been selling beer, wine, and spirits in Tennessee since the repeal of Prohibition in 1939. A family-owned and operated business with the fourth generation of the family actively involved in its success, Best Brands is a major force in the Tennessee market with an experienced management team and sales staff.

For More Information:

https://greatraftbrewing.com