Great Notion Brewing Opens New Portland Taproom

PORTLAND, Ore. — Great Notion Brewing & Barrel House (GNB), best known for its hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours and stouts, opened its highly-anticipated second taproom, restaurant and coffee shop, GNB NW at 2444 NW 28th Ave on March 4, 2019 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. and special beer tappings all week long.

The new location was overseen by Ryan O’Connor, VP of operations as well as Tom Hayden, general manager and Javier Chin, chef & kitchen Manager. The food and service at GNB NW will be bit elevated from its Alberta St. location, with dishes such as an Imperial Caesar Salad, with a softboiled egg, chopped salami and white anchovies; a Steak Frites with Painted Hills Ribeye, wild lavender butter and demi-glace; or a Wild Boar Stroganoff, with oyster and cremini mushrooms. Beer milkshake versions and house-made sodas of GNB’s world-class beers Double Stack and Blueberry Muffin will be offered. Beer selections are a little different between both locations as well, with more barrel-aged beers at NW and more small-batch beers at Alberta.

GNB NW will also feature a to-go coffee shop in the mornings with custom GNB-roasted drip coffee, espresso drinks and breakfast to-go. Yes, there will be Double Stack and Blueberry Muffin lattes, savory pop-tarts, pastries, burritos and more.

“We are very psyched to open a fun-filled brewpub in the industrial part of Northwest Portland,” said co-founder Paul Reiter. “When we first opened the production brewery here, there was hardly anywhere to go to eat, drink or get a good cup of coffee. That led us to the idea of opening a morning coffee shop and adding some fun twists on our beers, like the Double Stack Beer Milkshake!”

The week-long Grand Opening Celebration will bring special beer tappings and releases, including draft beers from world-class breweries like Monkish, Bottle Logic, Trillium, Other Half, Highland Park, Cellarmaker, J. Wakefield, Kane Brewing and more. Exact dates for beer tappings to be posted to the GNB Instagram channel the week of the event. GNB will also be launching another online sale of its Bourbon Barrel Double Stack release sold in single bottles.

Many beer aficionados are already familiar with the NW 28th location because GNB has been doing special weekly can releases every Saturday from its production brewery at the same location. The former industrial warehouse, located in the Guild’s Lake area has been repurposed into the home of GNB, evoking a modern abstraction of the shed warehouse typology. Designed by ZGF Architects LLC and developed by OBS2LAN MGM LLC, the design acknowledges its industrial past with a modern twist of bold moves to create a distinctive warm and inviting space that vibes in unison with Great Notion. The taproom, constructed in Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) and clad with Cor-ten naturally weathering steel, slides away from the shed form and opens to a gracious entry clad in Shou Sugi Ban Japanese burnt timber. The warmth of the interior exposed CLT and expansive daylighting in the taproom contrast with the black Shou Sugi Ban entry and lobby, creating a unique sequence of spatial delight. Fermentation tanks and brewing equipment are visible through a glass wall behind the taproom bar. A board-formed concrete entry ramp integrated into a regionally inspired garden adjacent to the taproom further reflects the hand-crafted brews that are made within. The project was built by Centrex Construction.

About Great Notion Brewing

Great Notion Brewing (GNB) is a brewery located in Portland, Oregon started by three friends and offering hazy, fruit-forward IPAs and “culinary-inspired” sours and stouts. The brewery has won numerous Gold and Silver medals, including accolades at World Beer Cup, GABF, Best of Craft Beer Awards, and Oregon Beer Awards, as well as number one IPA in America from Paste Magazine. GNB has two locations inPortland: GNB Alberta at 2204 NE Alberta St. and GNB NW at 2444 NW 28th Ave. Please visitwww.greatnotionpdx.com for more information or the social networks @greatnotionpdx.