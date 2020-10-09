Great North Aleworks Expands Distribution to Maine

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Great North Aleworks, Manchester, NH’s hometown brewery, will now be distributed throughout the entire state of Maine. The deep expansion into the state comes after a limited test in several target markets was met with positive reception.

“We’re excited to head north and show up on the shelves in our neighbor state,” said Rob North, Co-founder and Head Brewer, Great North. “Maine is a terrific beer state that appreciates craft beer. For a brewery like ours, where quality and fresh beer on the shelves have always been top priorities, Maine is a really attractive place to be.”

Great North Aleworks is debuting throughout Maine by distributing its flagship beers: its best-selling Great North IPA, Robust Vanilla Porter, Tie Dyed Pale Ale, and crowd favorite Moose Juice IPA. They will also be sending a limited amount of Hazy Rotation IPA, which is available on a bimonthly basis. Great North will be distributed throughout the state by Central Distributors.

“We are proud to be able to represent Great North Aleworks here in Maine,” said Matt Bolduc, Central Distributors. “Rob and his team’s dedication to quality and consistency is exceptional and we can’t wait to share their passion with discerning beer lovers across the state.”

Great North Aleworks will now be available in four states, with Maine joining New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

“We know that many Mainers are already enjoying our beer when they cross the state line to visit the lakes and mountains in NH,” continued North. “Our brand is largely based around enjoying the great outdoors and the residents of Maine are no strangers to that. This will make it easier to access our beers to take camping or to enjoy after hiking, skiing, or kayaking.”

For updates and additional information, please follow Great North Aleworks on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/greatnorthale/ and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/greatnorthale.

About Great North Aleworks

Great North Aleworks is a 20 barrel production brewery located in Manchester, NH. Founded by Rob and Lisa North in 2015, the brewery’s goal is simple – to craft flavorful, food friendly beers, while maintaining a fanatical devotion to quality. Visit them on the web at http://www.greatnorthaleworks.com/.

About Central Distributors

Central Distributors is a family owned, full service beverage distributor in Maine. Founded in 1934, Central specializes in bringing world class beer, cider and an expansive wine portfolio to retail accounts across the state of Maine. Visit them on the web at http://www.centraldistributors.com/.