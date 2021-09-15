Great Lakes Introduces Agave Twist Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of Agave Twist Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, an agave based hard seltzer launching in a four-flavor Variety 12-Pack throughout Northern Ohio beginning in early October.

Taking inspiration from the cocktail popularized by West Texas ranch hands, Agave Twist Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is crafted with real agave and whole fruit purée. GLBC’s first hard seltzer launches in four flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Blackberry, and Pineapple. Agave Twist is 4.5% alcohol, gluten-free, made with real fruit and agave, contains no artificial sweeteners, and has 100 calories per 12 oz. can.

Agave Twist is a first for GLBC, but follows in the footsteps of 2021’s new Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat as a “better-for-you” option brewed with premium ingredients to appeal to the health-conscious drinker. GLBC CEO Mark King acknowledges GLBC’s opportunity to diversify their offerings, “Our family of beers is already strong, and new brands like Crushworthy have helped us grow our audience and give consumers even more of what they’re looking for. With Agave Twist we can push that innovation even further and reach drinkers seeking something other than beer. With its agave base and real fruit, it stands out from the crowd, especially as one of the first ranch water beverages in our home market.”

Agave Twist Variety 12-Packs begin shipping exclusively in Northern Ohio in early October through GLBC distributor partners Superior Beverage Group and Heidelberg Distributing of Lorain. GLBC plans to expand Agave Twist’s distribution in 2022.

About Agave Twist Ranch Water Hard Seltzer:

Flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Blackberry, Pineapple

100 Calories

4.5% ABV

Gluten-Free

Made with real fruit and agave; no artificial sweeteners

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.

