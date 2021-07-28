Great Lakes Brewing Co. Introduces Year-Round TropiCoastal Tropical IPA

New Year-Round IPA Launching in Package and Draft in OH, IN, KY, Full Footprint to Follow

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of new year-round TropiCoastal Tropical IPA in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs, 12-Packs, and Draft, beginning August 16. Brewed with Idaho 7®, Calypso, Strata, Mosaic®, and Lemondrop hops, TropiCoastal Tropical IPA reveals a golden oasis of ripe tropical fruit notes in every sip. A bright, aromatic IPA with a quenching, easy-drinking finish, TropiCoastal is poised to deliver sunny vacation vibes all year long.

TropiCoastal joins GLBC’s strong year-round portfolio of IPAs, including Commodore Perry IPA, Great Lakes IPA, and Hazecraft IPA, and the rotating Imperial IPA Series. TropiCoastal delivers a unique drinking experience, explains Brewmaster Mark Hunger. “TropiCoastal fits right in with our hop-forward offerings, but it’s got its own style. We’re using some newer hops we’ve never brewed with at this scale, and we’re tasting everything from stone fruit to citrus to passion fruit in this beer. It’s bright, refreshing, and brewed to appeal to drinkers who want big hop aroma and flavor with balanced bitterness. It’s a perfect go-to IPA.”

TropiCoastal’s can artwork by illustrator Sam Hadley features a picturesque waterfront oasis washed in a golden sunset, and framed by green tropical plants, with tiki-inspired lettering.

TropiCoastal Tropical IPA is the second new year-round beer GLBC has introduced in 2021, following Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat. It launches in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs, 12-Packs, and Draft in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky, and as a Draft-only release throughout GLBC’s full distribution footprint beginning August 16. GLBC plans to expand package availability throughout all markets in 2022. The launch will be celebrated with multiple tasting events and programs, including a pig roast party at the GLBC brewpub on August 18.

About TropiCoastal Tropical IPA:

Flavor: Slip away to a shimmering cove of refreshment, bursting with ripe tropical fruit flavors.

ABV: 6.0%

IBU: 60

Packages: 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky), Draft (all markets, limited)

Release: August 16

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.:

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.