Great Lakes Brewing Co. Introduces Year-Round Midwest IPA

CLEVELAND— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of new year-round beer, Midwest IPA.

Midwest IPA joins 2023 year-round Vibacious Double IPA as the newest innovation in the brewery’s growing portfolio. It launches this February in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs, 19.2 oz. Cans, Draft, and select Variety Packs throughout all GLBC distribution markets.

At 7.0% alcohol by volume and brewed with a blend of Triumph, Strata, Cascade, and Citra hops, Midwest IPA is a balanced brew that combines bright, aromatic aromas with a smooth body and finish. Described by GLBC as “the unofficial IPA of Midwest Nice”, Midwest IPA is positioned to become the everyday IPA within the brewery’s year-round portfolio.

Midwest IPA joins GLBC’s growing selection of innovative IPAs including Vibacious Double IPA, which will be joined by a Juicy Vibacious Double IPA line extension in Spring, 2024.

“Midwest IPA is our number one priority for 2024,” says Chris Brown, GLBC Vice President, Sales. “Building upon the success of Vibacious Double IPA, we are eager to introduce a world class IPA with the right flavor profile and brand to earn that ‘go-to’ reputation with consumers throughout our distribution footprint.”

Midwest IPA is the first of many new releases in 2024. Following this Spring are Juicy Vibacious Double IPA, Strawberry Pineapple Wheat, and a revamped Double Feature IPA Series, featuring a mix of new and reimagined Double IPAs with movie-inspired artwork in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Midwest IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

