Great Lakes Brewing Co. Brewpub Reopens with Refreshed Look, Menus

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the reopening of their historic brewpub after two weeks of extensive renovations. Established in 1988, GLBC’s brewpub has long been the place where friends meet to enjoy award-winning lagers and ales and fresh local food in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Beginning Friday, February 14, visitors can expect refreshed dining spaces and fun and new communal beer drinking events and experiences in GLBC’s iconic brewpub.

CASUAL FINE DINING AT BREWHOUSE NO. 1

Guests will find an elevated but relaxed dining experience in Brewhouse No. 1, home to GLBC’s original 7-barrel brewing system that started the craft beer revolution in Ohio. A new menu designed by Executive Chef Shorty Coleman celebrates fresh local ingredients with delicious modern gastropub fare. Highlights include a pork belly cassoulet, ricotta and sausage flatbread, and GLBC’s signature pretzel chicken.Guests will enter the brewpub through an updated entrance complete with a new lounge, coat check, and communal drinking rails surrounding Brewhouse No. 1 and the taproom. New light fixtures and décor give our historic taproom a fresh look while still preserving the unique elements and history that make the space special. Cicerone Certified Beer Server-trained staff will warmly greet guests and offer friendly guidance in pairing the perfect beer with every dish. Reservations for Brewhouse No. 1 dining are available now.

NEW BEER GARDEN EXPERIENCE, CELLAR NIGHTS

A new casual communal experience awaits in the renovated Beer Garden, where an open seating concept with new traditional-style beer garden tables can accommodate large social groups. Guests can watch sports on the Beer Garden’s big screens and enjoy weekly events like Tuesday night euchre tournaments and Wednesday night Bingo. A dedicated Beer Garden menu emphasizes shareable bar fare like the Slider Trio, made with all-beef patties sourced from the historic West Side Market, and bacon-wrapped brats served with Bertman’s Dortmunder Gold Lager Beer Mustard.The beloved Cellar Bar will remain unchanged but will host weekly events and specials. Cellar Nights feature happy hour pricing on food and drinks Monday through Friday, as well as weekly stand-up comedy nights, karaoke, trivia, and more. Friday Brewmaster’s Nights will showcase rare and special small-batch tappings of beers found only at the Cellar Bar.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.