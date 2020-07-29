Great Lakes Brewing Co. Adds Hazecraft IPA to Year-Round Lineup

CLEVELAND— Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of Hazecraft IPA, a new Hazy IPA joining the brewery’s year-round portfolio in 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans and 16 oz. Cans beginning August 31.

Engineered on GLBC’s 2-barrel pilot system, Hazecraft IPA is a smooth-drinking Hazy IPA brewed with a blend of Azacca, Lemondrop, and Simcoe hops for loads of juicy and tropical aromas. Hazecraft IPA’s label, designed by artist Sam Hadley, features a cloudy, melon-hued retro space scene.

Hazecraft IPA joins GLBC’s hop-forward year-round offerings Great Lakes IPA, Commodore Perry IPA, Burning River Pale Ale, and award-winning classics Dortmunder Gold Lager and Edmund Fitzgerald Porter. Hazecraft IPA is GLBC’s first year-round beer to be offered exclusively in cans.

About Hazecraft IPA

Perhaps inspired by Ohio’s surprisingly deep roster of trailblazing astronauts, our brewers launched Hazecraft IPA on our 2-barrel Pilot System. Their bold quest for an infinitely tasty Hazy IPA led them to discover the perfectly vibrant constellation of Simcoe, Azacca, and Lemondrop hops. That’s one giant leap for your palate!

ABV: 6.7%

IBU: 40

Pairs with: Grilled vegetables, citrus marinades, and stargazing

Flavor: Blast into orbit through a hazy galaxy of otherworldly tropical fruit aromas.

Packaging: 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 16 oz. Cans, Draft

Availability: Year-Round throughout GLBC’s entire distribution footprint, beginning August 31

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.