Great Divide’s Yeti Imperial Stout Backbone of Fifth Annual Yeti Awareness

DENVER — Though 2020 has proven tumultuous, November remains synonymous with Yeti Awareness. Now in its fifth year, the celebration shines a light on Great Divide Brewing Co.’s Yeti Imperial Stout, a lineup mainstay since 2003.

Despite the beer’s august history, the Denver brewery has not been afraid to experiment and innovate with the brand. Different variants of Yeti have always been eagerly anticipated and the calendar now features four such releases on draft and in 19.2oz cans.

This year’s slate featured Chocolate Cherry, S’mores, Pumpkin Spice, and Peanut Butter—the latter two premiering in 2020 with Peanut Butter hitting shelves this month. Moving forward, the brewery plans to introduce three to four new Yeti variants each year.

“Yeti has so much going for it as a base beer due to its complex malt bill,” explains Innovation Brewer, Tony Rau. “Dialing in flavors to complement and contrast adds to the legend. Yeti also has quite the following so finding ways to keep true-to-brand for Yeti fans while branching out to get new drinkers with the variants is the exciting factor. It lines up perfectly with the company mantra of ‘Bold Characters’ as those flavors can never by shy or they will just be eaten by the beast.”

Though much of this year’s Yeti Awareness programming has pivoted to a virtual format, the brewery is still using the campaign as a way to experiment with new flavors. A recent social post asked fans to offer up their Yeti variant wish list. Based on these suggestions, the Denver taprooms will pour Chocolate Orange Yeti, Irish Cream Yeti, German Chocolate Cake Yeti, and Chocolate Banana Bread Yeti.

The highlight of Yeti Awareness this year will be a virtual variety show on Thursday, November 19th at 6pm dubbed A Night of Yeti Appreciation streaming at YetiAwareness.com. The event will include a panel discussion with founder/president, Brian Dunn, Innovation Brewer, Tony Rau, and Operations Manager, Jeff Martin. The evening will include the presentation of the Yeti Awareness Achievement Award, the Imperial #YetiCheers at 7pm your local time, and live comedy from national and local comics.

November also sees the unveiling of the newest Pack of Yetis gift set featuring 19.2oz cans of Chocolate Cherry Yeti, S’mores Yeti and BIG Yeti—the brewery’s well-received 25th anniversary 13.5% ABV Yeti that is now exclusive to this package—along with a Yeti Brussels glass.`

###

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

