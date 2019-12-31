Great Divide Brewing Co. Announces 2020 Release Calendar

DENVER – The future is bright for Great Divide Brewing Company in 2020 and the brewery’s release calendar emphasizes a commitment to innovation and beer with bold character.

“I am particularly excited about our collaboration with Pablo’s Coffee,” related Marketing Manager, Matt Sandy. “Though it sounds simple on the surface, this is one of the more multifaceted beers we’ve brewed. Whiskey barrels that once held Barrel Aged Yeti Imperial Stout were filled with green coffee beans and aged to perfection. The beans were then roasted, ground and given back to us to brew this Coffee Porter. We’ll be releasing the beer in February and some of remaining the barrel aged beans will be available at Pablo’s locations.”

Speaking of barrel aging, the limited edition Wood Werks series will be transitioning to 16oz cans and will feature three new selections staring with an Old-Fashioned Inspired Belgian-Style Ale with orange peel and cherry puree aged in grape brandy barrels.

And, with each new year, comes new Yeti Imperial Stout variants. Joining the return of Chocolate Cherry Yeti and S’mores Yeti will be a fall-themed Pumpkin Yeti. A similar beer brewed for Yeti Awareness in 2019 was a crowd favorite and warranted further exploration. Beyond the seasonal Yeti lineup, the Yeti Gift Pack will return in 2020 featuring three Yeti variants—including a limited run of our 25th Anniversary Big Yeti—replete with a special Yeti drinking vessel.

On the year-round front, due to popular demand, Strawberry Rhubarb Sour will transition out of the Tank Farm limited series and into our permanent portfolio. Great Divide will also release Car Camper, a hazy pale ale spotlighting Sabro hops—a current brewery favorite.

Beyond the beer, Great Divide will make its first foray into alcoholic sparkling water with Whitewater Hard Seltzer. The brewery will release a variety 12-pack with four flavors in the spring.

“Whitewater will be crisp, refreshing and taste like real fruit,” explained Great Divide founder and president, Brian Dunn. “We’re excited to meet the demand for seltzer with a product we’re proud to serve and drink.”

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.