Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse Now Open

DENVER – Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will have its grand opening on Mon. June 1, beginning with brunch at 11 a.m. The restaurant and brewery, located at 215 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, C0 80104, is the newest venture from Vibe Concepts, parent company of Tstreet Roadhouse, Roadhouse Boulder Depot, Spanky’s Roadhouse, Reivers Bar and Grill, The Met Kitchen, Dusty Boot, Kickapoo Tavern, Luigi’s Pastahouse and Montezuma Roadhouse restaurant concepts.

“This has been a trying time for everyone in the hospitality industry and while trying to open a restaurant amid COVID-19 has been challenging, we have felt wholeheartedly supported by the Castle Rock community.” said Vibe Concepts cofounder, Dan Shipp.

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will not be taking reservations for now. Service will be first-come first-served. They will be practicing recommended procedures for restaurants by Governor Polis, including limiting capacity to 50 percent, placing parties six feet apart and requiring everyone to wear masks. Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse’s hours for time being will be Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

“Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse is a more than 8,000-square-feet taproom, including an expansive outdoor patio and a massive U-shaped bar inside, that was initially planned to host more than 400 people. We feel more than confident that we will be offering a safe dine-in experience for everyone,” said Shipp.

Led by Executive Chef James Doxon, Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse will offer elevated comfort food for lunch, dinner and brunch every day, including decadent burgers, fresh entrée salads, innovative pizzas, succulent steaks, memorable desserts and beloved pub favorites that the restaurant group is synonymous with.

Experimental, small batch beers that are exclusive to Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, totaling 16 Great Divide taps, will be in available in coming weeks. They will be offering a full bar, including Great Divide and non-Great Divide beer, wine and cocktail menus.

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse is located in the Riverwalk Castle Rock North development, an urban live, work, play mixed-use development on Wilcox Street in downtown Castle Rock. Vibe Concepts has hired 60 employees. Aside from Great Divide’s location in Denver International Airport, this is the first licensing location of Great Divide.

Earlier this year, Roadhouse Hospitality Group announced that after 29 years it would rebrand the parent company to Vibe Concepts to more accurately define the varied group of restaurants.

About Vibe Concepts

Founded by brothers Dan, John and Mike Shipp, Vibe Concepts purchased their first restaurant, Spanky’s Roadhouse, in 1991. Since then, the group has expanded, currently owning and managing nine Colorado restaurants with a variety of themes and menus. The brothers’ core values have always been built on three basic principles: customer service, quality and community. With an operating philosophy that adheres to growth in a measured and responsible manner, the group only takes on projects that allow them to get involved and take a leadership role in the community while supporting neighborhood enhancement. The Vibe Concepts brand was conceived to set the tone for quality and service that guests can count on each time they visit a Vibe Concepts location. Vibe Concepts’ corporate offices are located at 1085 S. Gaylord St. Denver, CO 80209. Learn more at vibeconcepts.com/. For interview with the Vibe Concepts team, contact Emily Tracy at Prim Communications: emily@primcommunications.com or 919.449.4803.

About Great Divide Brewing Company

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.