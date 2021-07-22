Gray For Good to Host Virtual Town Hall Supporting Pink Boots Society

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LYONS, CO –  Gray For Good – For All Womanhood will host a Virtual Town Hall conversation around gender equity and the Gray For Good campaign on July 28 featuring women leaders in beverage alcohol and philanthropy. This virtual experience is hosted in concert with the Pink Boots Society devoted to advancing careers of women in the craft beverage space.

Earlier this year, Julia Herz, Gray For Good founder, launched this global grassroots campaign devoted to celebrating all women-identified individuals who go gray and eradicating the gender equity gap by increasing charitable giving to women and girls focused causes. #GrayForGood encourages participation by consciously celebrating women who are gray with genuine gestures of support, and by taking the savings of not coloring gray hair, estimated at $20B+ a year, and directing it to women and girls’ causes. The campaign has a starting goal of $1M in donations from 50,000 people at $20 each. Success will be tracked by stated dollars using the hashtag #GrayForGood.

Herz is activating this fundraising goal with a Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, July 28 when she’ll talk gray hair with Gwen Conley, Cutwater Spirits and Pink Boots Society member; Jen Jordan, Pink Boots Society President and brewer at Laughing Monk Brewing; and Jeannie Sager, Director of Women’s Philanthropy Institute. The event is free with a suggested $15 (or more) event fee with a portion of profits going back to Pink Boots Society.

ABOUT GRAY FOR GOOD – FOR ALL WOMANHOOD

Gray For Good – For All Womanhood is a global 2021 global campaign to celebrate all women-identified individuals who don’t dye their gray hair and encourage the world to consciously and collectively increase giving to women and girls focused causes, bringing donations to a more equitable place.

For More Information:
https://grayforgood.com/blog/july28grayforgoodpbs

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Brewbound Podcast: The Numerator Challenge 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More